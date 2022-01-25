But a question mark has remained over U.S. regulators.
While the Europeans get to investigate companies and then issue an order, the FTC treads a more arduous path: It must bring every case before a judge and fight it, within a potentially short time frame, through a U.S. court system that’s relatively business-friendly and non-interventionist. It doesn’t help that tech companies’ ballooning wealth affords them armies of lawyers, while the FTC’s budget has stayed largely flat since the 1980s. “We are severely under-resourced,” Khan said in her CNBC interview.
A case in point was when a federal judge last year dismissed the FTC’s sweeping lawsuit seeking to break up Facebook. The FTC bolstered its case and the same judge finally let it through earlier this month, but the initial stumble was a reminder of what Khan is up against. Amazon Inc. and Facebook, for instance, also separately demanded she be disqualified from investigating them. (Those attempts failed).
Khan made a name for herself in 2017 when, as a student at Yale Law School, she published an influential essay called “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” arguing that regulators’ narrow focus on consumer welfare had allowed anticompetitive behavior by Amazon and others to flourish. She went on to become an associate professor at Columbia Law School and then legal adviser to FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra, before President Joe Biden appointed her chair of the FTC in 2021. Khan’s initial nomination as commissioner gained wide bipartisan support in Congress, where Republican and Democratic lawmakers have found a rare consensus over Big Tech’s unmatched power.
In one way, Khan’s plans look too ambitious. In the midst of updating the FTC’s guidelines, Khan spoke in her interview last week of broadening the agency’s ability to look at how dominant companies hurt employment, plus the numerous ways they can harm consumers, such as by infringing on privacy. She also spoke of anticipating “trends towards consolidation” in tech — in other words, finding out what every venture capital investor wants to know too: Who is going to dominate a market down the line?
Future-gazing, triaging the masses — it’s all a bit much isn’t it? At 32, Khan is the youngest person to have ever chaired the FTC, and some of her critics likely think she doesn’t have a full grasp of the limits she faces. Attempts to enact new privacy rules have already faltered in the face of resistance from two Republican commissioners on the FTC’s five-member leadership committee.
With tech stocks entering correction territory — making firms like Peloton Interactive Inc. and Pinterest Inc. look like ever-more appealing acquisition targets — her in-tray could swell this year with even more deals to adjudicate.
Khan is nonplussed. “Even if there is a risk you might lose, there can be enormous benefits from taking that risk,” she said. “You might win. Right? You lose all the shots you don’t take.”
It sounds wild, but there is no other way the FTC can possibly approach Big Tech. Khan has to swing for the fences. Meta, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple Inc.’s wealth and power are so unprecedented, that the FTC must radically overhaul its approach to judging market dominance and consumer harm. Little wonder that FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice have, according to the Washington Post, divvied up the responsibility of going after Big Tech — with the FTC taking Facebook and Amazon, and the DOJ taking Apple and Google — as if the companies were markets in and of themselves.
Khan gave away few specifics about how she might target Facebook or Amazon. In such an antagonistic environment, both politically and legally, it makes sense that she keep her cards close to her chest. But so long as she keeps a laser focus on breaking up Meta, and doesn’t get sidetracked by her other commitment to chase down more mergers, more strictly, she has a chance of winning a history-altering case.
She may also have a secret weapon: the FTC’s so-called rule-making authority. Antitrust circles in Washington have been discussing this little-known power that the agency hasn’t deployed in 40 years, according to Sarah Miller, founder of the American Economic Liberties Project, a non-profit, anti-monopoly group.
In her interview, Khan was asked about revamping the FTC’s guidelines, a kind of soft power, but not about the agency’s scope to make rules, which are stronger and could be used to address specific behavior by some firms. Think targeted advertising or data collection practices. Some antitrust experts say the FTC’s rule-making power poses a serious threat to Big Tech if invoked.
Khan may well go down this route. In December, the FTC said it was exploring new rules to stop certain “surveillance-based business models.” The U.S. Chamber of Commerce — one of the most vocal critics of Khan — has warned she doesn’t have full statutory authority to create new rules.
That will be for lawyers steeped in antitrust law to untangle. Khan seems to be pressing ahead in the meantime, and rightly so.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Parmy Olson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. She previously reported for the Wall Street Journal and Forbes and is the author of “We Are Anonymous.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.