It sounds wild, but there is no other way the FTC can possibly approach Big Tech. Khan has to swing for the fences. Meta, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple Inc.’s wealth and power are so unprecedented, that the FTC must radically overhaul its approach to judging market dominance and consumer harm. Little wonder that FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice have, according to the Washington Post, divvied up the responsibility of going after Big Tech — with the FTC taking Facebook and Amazon, and the DOJ taking Apple and Google — as if the companies were markets in and of themselves.