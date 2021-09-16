It would be shocking if the SEC fully ignored the concerns of the BDA and Sifma, especially after Gensler made a point to highlight that non-Treasury fixed-income markets are “so critical to issuers.” Even if the regulator stops short of granting a full exemption of all fixed-income securities, it could at least push back the compliance deadline to avoid any risk of dealers pulling back on their bond trading while waiting for guidance. The joint letter from the two organizations hints at such a compromise solution, which would narrow the scope of debt covered by the rule. It’s also possible that the SEC will simply choose to look the other way at bond trading — Decker said he’s not aware of any enforcement action ever taken against fixed-income dealers because of 15c2-11.