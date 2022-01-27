Powell said that risks to the economy are coming from two different directions, and he was correct. The highly contagious omicron variant is a threat to the labor market and, by extension, economic growth. Rapid price increases pose a different, but more significant danger, to the recovery. Let inflation go too far, and the resulting crackdown might be too harsh, which could possibly curtail the expansion. At a press conference after the decision, Powell was pressed on the likelihood of a 50 basis point increase in the benchmark rate and the chances of a nudge higher at every remaining meeting this year. A hike is probably coming in March, was about as far as Powell would commit, other than doing what’s needed to quell inflation. Investors, used to more visibility, have had trouble identifying when the legendary “Fed put” would kick in — the idea that the central bank would buckle if markets got too bruised by a hawkish stance. In a way, such angst misses the point. The “put” was possible because a longstanding, benign inflation picture left the Fed free to respond to concerns about growth. That world is gone. “Dovish guidance is being replaced by no guidance,” Krishna Guha, a former Fed official now at ISI Evercore, wrote in a note Wednesday. Powell’s remarks about the need to be “nimble” have received a lot of attention. Getting less air time has been his comment about the need for “humility.” This implies not being averse to admitting errors and, critically, doing something about mistakes. That may mean forceful actions when readings on inflation and jobs demand it. This isn’t just an issue for the Fed. Soon after Powell left the podium, New Zealand reported that inflation jumped to 5.9% in the fourth quarter, faster than anticipated, and a considerable distance from the midpoint of the central bank’s 1% to 3% target range. Further hikes from the Kiwis are a lock. On Wednesday, a top official at Indonesia’s central bank said he’s ready to strike. “The principle we will conduct with is what we call a preemptive, ahead-of-the curve, front-loading policy,” declared Dody Budi Waluyo, deputy governor of Bank Indonesia. Next week’s focus will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia, which is likely to end quantitative easing and walk away from its insistence that interest rates are unlikely to climb this year. There is enough humble pie to go around. Will that satisfy the cohort of central bank watchers used to being told what the Fed will do before the institution even thinks about it? Data-dependence, often talked about and less seldom practiced, is about to get its first test run in a long time.It’s hard to imagine that the Fed just walks away from the tussle with inflation. It surely has a lot more work to do. With rising prices making front-page news, it’s fair to say the topic has gone thoroughly mainstream.