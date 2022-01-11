Here’s a quick review: The enhanced tax credit was a successor to the $2,000 version that was part of the 2017 tax reform. The credit was increased last year by the Biden administration to $3,600 annually for each child under six and $3,000 for older children, with half of that paid monthly and the rest claimed on your tax return. Every family got the same amount up to an income limit. The pandemic-inspired enhancement was set to expire at the end of 2021, when the credit reverted to the prior $2,000. President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan would extend the increase, but that proposal is in limbo as the bill remains blocked by opponents in Congress.