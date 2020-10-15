Embarrassingly, this is now being called into question by two very credible voices — former Chief Executive Officer Leon Bressler and telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel. They point out that in spite of Covid, Unibail had little difficulty raising funds in the bond markets even before the rights offer was announced. The mall landlord has 3.4 billion euros of cash at hand — and a multiple of that in credit lines. That suggests it has breathing space to cut debt through a more ambitious disposal program, conducted with patience, all without having to hold shareholders to ransom for more money.

AD

AD

The asset sales in mind are far more radical than what Unibail is planning and amount to a full strategic reversal. Bressler and Niel want an exit from the U.S., largely undoing the Westfield deal, arguing it lacked synergies and diluted the overall quality of the business. Unibail’s severe share-price underperformance between the announcement of the acquisition and onset of the pandemic suggests the market had already come to the same view.

These arguments are forceful, but the naysayers’ 4% stake doesn’t give them much sway in a shareholder vote. They will need to buy more shares or rope in support to have a meaningful chance of blocking the fundraising and changing strategy. That said, they aren’t without friends.

Unibail has the fear factor on its side and can play to that part of the market fixated on the downside. The impression here is that management has been driven to the cash call to get the short sellers in the equity market off its back. The bond market, which is likely taking a longer-term view about the quality of Unibail’s underlying assets, is much more sanguine, and the prospect of an equity hike doesn’t fully explain that.

AD

AD

Given Unibail is asking for so much money relative to its 5.5 billion-euro market value, it needs to demonstrate that the pain it proposes inflicting on shareholders is entirely necessary.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. He previously worked for Reuters Breakingviews, as well as the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinion