The bill might also derail some immensely popular offerings. Take Amazon Prime, the enhanced-shipping service used by about 150 million Americans. Prime is made possible by a program called Fulfillment by Amazon, in which merchants pay a fee to have Amazon handle their logistics and get their stuff to customers within a day or two. Although its language is ambiguous, the bill would likely prevent Amazon from labeling certain goods as Prime-eligible, thus eroding the consumer benefit of selecting products that could arrive fastest. Depending on how it’s interpreted, the bill could also prohibit the funding model that makes Prime possible, or even render the entire fulfillment arrangement infeasible.