Chronological feeds are tolerable on Twitter simply because, on this platform, we choose the people we want to follow. Algorithmic Twitter differs from chronological Twitter in showing us more popular, and possibly older tweets of the people we follow along with a smattering of tweets from people we don’t follow at all but the algorithm thinks we’ll like. It’s as if we join a cocktail party in the middle and are either told about the recent highlights we missed (algorithmic) or listen in on every single conversation we missed (chronological). The second approach is a decidedly more boring way to join a party, but at least it’s a party we wanted to be invited to.