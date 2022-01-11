This investment is the first outside money Citadel Securities has taken since being founded by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin about two decades ago. The new backers are cryptocurrency investor Paradigm and Sequoia Capital, which has a decades-long history of picking technology winners that go public — hence the ideas about a potential listing. An initial public offering would bring greater transparency to a fast-growing business that dominates some sections of stock market trading. Citadel Securities and other high-speed market makers have run into controversy for their model of paying retail brokers for their buy and sell orders.