The suit is loaded with details about events Flores asserts show that he and other coaches were sidelined by racism. And the NFL’s vaunted “Rooney Rule,” which requires teams to ensure that diverse slates of candidates are considered for general manager and coaching roles, comes across as little more than a fig leaf. Flores alleges that teams interviewed him for jobs simply to check off a box next to the Rooney Rule, after they had already settled on White candidates — a complaint common among other Black coaches, too.