But they had misread the national mood. Whatever their grievances with the government, ordinary Sudanese are not inclined toward another revolution. Nor is the military high command of a mind to join a general mutiny. Not even the country’s most feared warlord, the paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, a.k.a. Hemeti, wanted anything to do with the putschists. “We will not allow a coup to take place,” he said. “We want real democratic transition through free and fair elections, not like in the past.”