Finally, Auchan needs to get round the problem that its shares don’t have a public price. A solo all-cash deal looks like a stretch, and a private-equity firm is unlikely to want to add firepower as a minority partner. Auchan could do an initial public offering or merge with a blank-check company to put a price on its stock. But it’s hard to see investors dashing to put another French grocer in their trolley on the basis of the standalone strategy. Talks to merge with billionaire Xavier Niel’s special-purpose acquisition company were explored over the summer, according to Reuters.