Without its own paperless currency, how will Singapore’s highly digital economy protect itself from global stablecoins? The Singapore dollar “could be vulnerable to being displaced by a widely used foreign digital currency,” the monetary authority notes, especially if it’s backed by a powerful e-commerce or social media network. The legal-tender nature of the home currency won’t save it from substitution because merchants aren’t bound to accept it as payment. For example, it’ll be perfectly above board — if unlikely — for a local coffee shop to only take Diem, the soon-to-be-launched stablecoin backed by Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook Inc. To take on foreign coins, it might make sense for Singapore to permit its homegrown banks to offer synthetic versions of the digital Singapore dollar. Rival Asian financial center Hong Kong, which entrusts paper money to commercial issuers, has floated a similar idea. The proposed retail e-HKD would technically be a private liability of financial institutions, yet could perform the role of tokenized public money. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority could let society benefit from online payments innovation without having to reinvent itself as a consumer-facing institution, a makeover that may be hard for any central bank to achieve.