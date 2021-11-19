This kind of mess is not a regular occurrence in the stock market, and shouldn’t become one. Yes, the boom-and-bust cycles of crypto have seen some very out-there moves by listed firms in the past — such as when the U.S. company Long Island Ice Tea Corp. renamed itself Long Blockchain Corp. before regulators eventually moved to delist its shares. But it’s not often big brands find themselves playing an unwanted role in other listed firms’ PR. At the very least, Mode and its partners need to uncover where the due-diligence chain may have broken down, whether through overconfidence or oversight.