SF: A lot depends on how much the virus changes going forward, and to be honest that’s anyone’s guess. The original expectation that SARS-CoV-2 would not mutate so fast has turned out to be not quite right. Then we have to recognise the fact that the virus is establishing a kind of equilibrium with its hosts (humans and also some animals), and it’s very possible that the ancestral virus, which started the pandemic, was no where near its peak fitness. And then we have the hosts’ immune response evolving, putting new pressure on the virus to change. Until this comes to a natural equilibrium — as we have with other coronaviruses, where most infections are mild — we may need vaccine updates.