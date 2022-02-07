Frontier Group Holdings Inc., the parent of Frontier Airlines, is offering a mix of stock and cash to Spirit holders that’s valued at $25.83 based on last week’s closing prices. That implies a transaction value of about $6.6 billion including the assumption of debt and about a 19% takeover premium. The deal makes plenty of sense for the companies. William Franke, Frontier’s chairman and the managing partner of its largest shareholder, private equity firm Indigo Partners, previously served as the head of Spirit’s board and played a key role in turning the airline around. The two carriers primarily target leisure travelers. That market has rebounded swiftly in the U.S., but competition is fierce as legacy carriers rejigger their networks to capture more of the demand and new entrants take advantage of cheaper aircraft prices. A larger airline may also be better able to compete for talent in a tight labor market, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Francois Duflot and George Ferguson note.
Whether antitrust regulators will be as enamored of the tie-up is an entirely different question. Frontier and Spirit are clearly going to pains to pitch this deal as a victory for consumers, regional travel and the economy at large. The deal will result in “even more ultra-low fares to more places,” the carriers said in a statement. The estimated $1 billion in annual consumer savings is based on expectations for new routes and more efficient use of aircraft. That math seems a little squishier than the normal corporate cost benefits outlined in takeovers, but this is the first time in a decade of covering M&A that I can remember companies even attempting to put a number on the consumer dynamic.
Investors, however, appear to have concluded that the biggest beneficiary of this deal may be the airline industry itself. U.S. airlines have been ordering swaths of new aircraft — including a blockbuster deal for 255 narrow-body Airbus SE jets announced in November by Frontier and other low-cost carriers that count Indigo as its largest shareholder. Much of that new capacity is targeting the more robust leisure market, putting pressure on fares just as inflation rears its head. The Frontier-Spirit tie-up can be read as a sign that more disciplined heads are prevailing. That may alleviate concerns about the domestic travel market’s long-term profitability, Deutsche Bank AG analyst Michael Linenberg wrote in a note.
The sheer volume of transactions announced in the past year limits the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department’s ability to challenge every deal that they think might warrant it. But there’s little chance that a merger between two U.S. airlines — both of which the average domestic traveler has likely heard of even if they haven’t flown with them directly — in an industry that received tens of billions of dollars of government aid during the pandemic flies under the radar. While the Biden administration has vowed to get tougher on dealmaking broadly, it has mostly focused thus far on industries that are already highly consolidated and are of particular importance to U.S. national security and economic competitiveness. For example, the FTC sued to block Lockheed Martin Corp.’s $4.4 billion takeover of rocket booster maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. as well as Nvidia Corp.’s $40 billion deal for U.K. semiconductor company Arm Ltd. If the airline industry was important enough to the U.S. to justify billions in pandemic aid, it’s important enough to merit a tough antitrust stance.
Indeed, the Biden administration has already signaled it will be skeptical of further tie-ups between airlines. The Justice Department sued in September to force American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. to unwind a marketing alliance that allows them to book travelers on each other’s flights and links their rewards programs. The regulator can’t allow additional consolidation in an industry “where competition is already in critical short supply,” Richard Powers, who was the acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s antitrust division, said at the time. Recall that the Justice Department sued in 2013 to block the merger between AMR Corp. and US Airways Group Inc. before eventually reaching a settlement that allowed the deal that created the current American Airlines to proceed.
The regulator did allow the two largest aircraft lessors, AerCap Holdings NV and General Electric Co.’s GECAS arm, to combine last year. That deal sparked this memorable comment from Alexandre de Juniac, the former head of the International Air Transport Association: “You have two aircraft manufacturers, you have two or three big [equipment manufacturers], monopolistic air traffic control, monopolistic airports and now we have monopolistic lessors. Lovely.” Indeed, you have to go back to the early 2000s to find examples of major aerospace mergers that were successfully blocked by the U.S. for antitrust reasons, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For better or for worse, though, discount airlines are simply a much more visible and controversial industry than aircraft leasing or aerospace manufacturing. Antitrust regulators are unlikely to to look the other way on this Frontier-Spirit combination.
