The sheer volume of transactions announced in the past year limits the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department’s ability to challenge every deal that they think might warrant it. But there’s little chance that a merger between two U.S. airlines — both of which the average domestic traveler has likely heard of even if they haven’t flown with them directly — in an industry that received tens of billions of dollars of government aid during the pandemic flies under the radar. While the Biden administration has vowed to get tougher on dealmaking broadly, it has mostly focused thus far on industries that are already highly consolidated and are of particular importance to U.S. national security and economic competitiveness. For example, the FTC sued to block Lockheed Martin Corp.’s $4.4 billion takeover of rocket booster maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. as well as Nvidia Corp.’s $40 billion deal for U.K. semiconductor company Arm Ltd. If the airline industry was important enough to the U.S. to justify billions in pandemic aid, it’s important enough to merit a tough antitrust stance.