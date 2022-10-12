Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delta Air Lines Inc. is putting its money where its vision is with a $60 million equity investment in Joby Aviation Inc., a startup maker of an electric aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter and flies like an airplane. Delta is joining United Airlines Holdings Inc. and American Airlines Group Inc. in investing in the technology with the hope that one day these aircraft will shuttle passengers back and forth to airports above crowded roadways in New York and Los Angeles.

It’s fun to imagine the skies crowded with these aerial taxis flying above snarled vehicle traffic with only a faint hum of rotors as they stream along established routes to and from vertiports strategically stationed on city buildings. This world of George Jetson, however, hinges on some rather large leaps of faith. The biggest of those is whether passengers will eventually be willing to board an aircraft with no pilot on board (the first versions will be piloted). Will the public accept having automated aircraft fly above their heads? Will the price drop to make it more appealing to a broader audience? When flights are automated, the economics of the aircraft go up exponentially. The price point for passengers — those willing to trust a computer to navigate — could come down enough that the service could very well break out of the niche market.

And, of course, the answers to all these questions depend on how willing the Federal Aviation Administration is to create a pathway for pilotless flight of passengers. The slow progress the agency has made on allowing small drones to fly beyond a remote pilot’s visual line of sight indicates that the agency will be willing to go this far, eventually, if they are safe. Still, the process for allowing pilotless passenger flight will take longer and require more testing than the industry’s most vociferous cheerleaders will claim.

The practical and more mundane test for these aircraft — known as electric vertical take-off and landing, or eVTOL — will start with cargo. The experiment will most likely commence overseas where the skies aren’t quite as busy as they are in the US and the need is greater (think island hopping in Southeast Asia). This is why Textron Inc., the maker of Cessna private jets and Bell Helicopters, purchased Pipistrel in March. The Slovenia-based pioneer of electric aircraft is working on an autonomous cargo drone.

In the US, FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. have a use case for cargo versions of eVTOLs. Both companies use small feeder planes to shuttle packages between sorting hubs, especially in more rural areas, and they will gain efficiency by taking off and landing from the parking lot of these facilities. That will cut out the time and expense of landing at an airport and having a truck take the cargo the final distance to the hub.

UPS has ordered aircraft from startup Beta Technologies Inc., whose first version will be piloted. The aircraft can hold 1,400 pounds of freight and have a flying range of up to 250 miles. FedEx is teaming up with Elroy Air for an aircraft that will be pilotless and have capacity to fly up to 300 miles and carry as much as 500 pounds.

The military is already playing a large role to get electric aircraft off the ground through the Air Force Agility Prime program, which provides funding for flight tests and experimentation. The Air Force gets the benefit of checking out firsthand how these new aircraft could ferry cargo and soldiers while the manufacturers can take advantage of the military’s unique ability to test aircraft without FAA approvals. There is no organization that has more experience with autonomous flight than the Department of Defense.

NASA is a big fan of this nascent industry and has taken the lead in guiding the vision of how this new mode of transportation will operate and what’s needed for an air-traffic management system. The agency talks about a mission “to safely develop an air transportation system that moves people and cargo between places previously not served or underserved by aviation — local, regional, intraregional, urban — using revolutionary new aircraft that are only just now becoming possible.”

Delta’s investment in Joby, which could balloon to $200 million, is obviously a bet on this future. Electric motors are well on their way to replacing internal combustion engines, which are loud and polluting. This will happen first with small helicopters and small airplanes, although it will take time. Joby expects to certify and begin sales in 2024 for its electric aircraft, which seats four passengers and will have a pilot to start. These electric rotorcraft will be quieter, faster, greener and less expensive to operate and maintain, although more expensive to buy. They will also likely be safer because they have multiple rotors, six in the case of Joby, instead of one large one like helicopters.

There will be buyers of these eVTOLs, but probably not enough to support all the startups that are chasing the dream. Whether this stays as a niche market for the well-heeled to brag about how green they fly or whether it will go more mainstream will depend on resolving a host of complex details. Long before that happens, though, these aircraft will most likely be ferrying cargo.

