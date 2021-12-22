Jackson, following Foster’s lead, does engage in what I think is an overwrought analysis of the significance of two reindeer names changing from “Dunder and Blixem” in the Troy Sentinel in 1823 to “Donner and Blitzen” in Moore’s 1844 version. The words mean “thunder” and “lightning,” with the first pair more or less in Dutch (the modern spellings are “donder” and “bliksem”) and the second in German, so the imputation is that Livingston, who knew some Dutch, used the former and Moore, who knew only German, changed it to the latter. But as hinted by the quote from Erastus Root about angry Dutch slave owners (you knew that “dunder and blixem” would come up again, right?), the phrase was in pretty wide usage, showing up in New York newspapers in the early 19th century under a variety of different spellings (“donder” and “bliksum” were both popular). So it could have been Moore using Dunder and Blixem to start with, or having it transcribed that way by his family friend, then deciding decades later that he preferred Donner and Blitzen.