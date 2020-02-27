U.S. long-term mortgage rates declined this week as growing concern over the economic impact of China’s viral outbreak spurred a steep downturn in global stock markets.

This week Last week Year ago

30-year fixed 3.45 3.49 4.35

15-year fixed 2.95 2.99 3.77

5-year adjustable 3.20 3.25 3.84

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.