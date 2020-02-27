By Associated Press February 27, 2020 at 1:34 PM ESTU.S. long-term mortgage rates declined this week as growing concern over the economic impact of China’s viral outbreak spurred a steep downturn in global stock markets.This week Last week Year ago30-year fixed 3.45 3.49 4.3515-year fixed 2.95 2.99 3.775-year adjustable 3.20 3.25 3.84Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy