The gender pay gap is normally assessed across a firm’s entire workforce and is useful in highlighting the under-representation of women in an organization’s upper echelons. Calculating the gender pay gap just for the very top, meanwhile, captures the imbalance specifically among the key decision makers.

A recent study by research firm Morningstar employed the latter approach and reached an unwelcome conclusion. The proportion of named executive officers (typically those with “chief” in their title) occupied by women has been steadily rising, yet in 2020 the gender pay gap at this level widened, as men in so-called C-suite roles received sizable increases in stock-based compensation. That is best explained by the fact that stock-based pay is more common in CEO pay packages, where men are in an overwhelming majority, compared with those of other executives.

The result spelled a reversal of the narrowing trend in the executive gender pay gap between 2015 and 2019. Pay earned by women in top roles was 75% what their male counterparts made in 2020 — the lowest proportion in the last nine years that Morningstar has been running the survey.

For ESG investors, there are two lessons. First, the pace of change in making the seat of corporate power more representative of broader society is still glacial. Since 2012, the proportion of women in C-suite roles has risen from 8% to 14%, a relatively big jump but from an already low base to an only slightly better number. The impression is, so long as a firm does not have an exclusively male senior team, it feels less pressure to keep spotting, developing and promoting female talent. “One and done” should not be the philosophy.

Just over half of S&P 500 constituents had at least one female C-suite officer in 2020. Only 16% had two or more. The number of women in the CEO role was just 5.5% — barely changed from 2012’s 4.3%. The key is to break from the idea that the next CEO should be picked from the largely male club of existing CEOs and chief financial officers.

Second, it’s worth asking precisely why the stock-based pay of men in the C-suite has accelerated so rapidly, both in 2020 and in the years before. Since 2012, this component of overall compensation has risen by 49% for men at this level versus 20% for women. Of course, 2020 was an unusual year due to the onset of Covid. In some cases, pay packages were reset as CEOs took salary cuts in apparent solidarity with staff and these were sometimes offset by stock awards. Depending on when those were granted, the recovery in equity markets could have delivered sizable gains.

But there’s a more fundamental issue with stock-based compensation: Its lack of transparency goes hand in hand with pay inflation. While awards may be subject to performance conditions and payouts are made according to a formula, the outcomes often fly in the face of common sense. There was little justification for CEO pay to pull away from that of the rest of the leadership team or their wider workforce in 2020, no matter how they were compensated. The complexities of share-based packages make it hard to readily understand — and push back on — what executives are likely to get.

One solution to unequal pay at the corporate summit is to expand the pipeline of talent feeding senior roles. At the same time, investors need to ensure that whoever is in the top job, stock-based pay isn’t just a stealthy way of getting an outsized raise.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. He previously worked for Reuters Breakingviews, as well as the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

