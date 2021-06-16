Regionally backed debt issuance is exploding. The EU’s 143.8 billion euros of outstanding bonds has more than doubled in size since last summer and could still increase by a factor of six or more under the bloc’s four-year funding program. EU-wide securities have the potential to usurp German government bunds as the backbone of the euro area’s credit market and mirror the role played by Treasuries in the dollar debt market. The euro’s standing as a major currency could be boosted, since the mechanisms required to issue joint debt would alleviate longstanding concerns over the bloc’s structural risks and political divides. For some EU countries, a jointly issued asset underwritten by all members may break the so-called doom loop by lowering banks’ exposure to and reliance on debt issued by their own country.