Plenty, judging by the inaugural 20 billion euros sale under the so-called NextGenerationEU (NGEU) program in June. The deal gathered more than 142 billion euros of investor demand and was the largest-ever institutional bond issuance in Europe as well as the most the EU has raised in a single transaction. A second sale in the same month was more than 11 times subscribed. In October 2020, the first bond sale for the emergency jobs program drew more than 233 billion euros of orders for the social bonds, likely to be the most for any debt deal. It was nearly 14 times subscribed. Helping to boost investors’ appetite: The European Central Bank is able to buy up to 50% of the bloc’s issuance, more than for national markets, providing a guaranteed backstop.