If New Zealand is any guide, a meaningful dovish pivot among central banks is still a way off. One of the world’s most aggressive interest-rate hikers is signaling little let up in the fight against inflation. The prospect of a slowdown, even recession, isn’t a deterrent. If anything, officials in Wellington are sounding more bellicose, rather than less. Ultimately, there will be a cost.

In the monetary arena, New Zealand punches above its weight: Three decades ago, the Reserve Bank adopted a formal inflation target, a rarity then, but now used broadly as an anchor. The RBNZ was among the first to wrap up pandemic-era stimulus and launch a series of sharp rate hikes while the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and the European Central Bank were still figuring when to end quantitative easing. It’s worth paying attention to what Kiwi policy makers say and do.

If global central banks overdo it and murder economic expansion in the process of trying to contain prices, the downdraft will certainly felt in New Zealand’s small, open economy. That’s a challenge for another day. Another sizeable increase in borrowing costs is in the pipeline.

There’s little indication the RBNZ is contemplating the recovery’s demise. The bank lifted its benchmark rate by half a percentage point Wednesday to 3%, the fourth consecutive step of that magnitude. The bank forecast that the main rate will reach 3.69% by the end of this year and ascend to just over 4% in the second quarter of 2023. That’s a higher peak — arriving sooner — than previously forecast. Where does all this tightening lead? The need for rate cuts later next year, according to Bloomberg Economics and other forecasters.

Combat inflation first, is Wellington’s argument. The labor market, a proxy for the broader economy, can handle it. “It remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace,” the bank said. “Core consumer price inflation remains too high and labor resources remain scarce.” Inflation is running at 7.3%, well above the target band of 1% to 3%. For a nation that likes to trumpet its pioneering of inflation targets, this is a poor showing.

The RBNZ isn’t alone; inflation is uncomfortably high in almost every economy. Even Japan, which has wrestled with deflation off and on for a generation, is enduring a pickup in prices. But few have been as forceful in trying to tackle inflation as New Zealand. The Bank of Korea left the starting blocks two months earlier, but has mostly kept to quarter-point nudges. (The BOK did raise by 50 basis points in July, but indicated that wasn’t business as usual.)

While the RBNZ statement nodded to “global and local headwinds,” demand for jobs is robust and spending is “resilient.” That doesn’t mean there isn’t trouble brewing: Unemployment has risen from very low levels and the housing industry is sagging. Governor Adrian Orr warned house prices will keep falling. It’s going to take more overall weakness to get Orr to alter course. Even then, such a cooling will need to stymie price pressure to induce a dramatic policy shift.

Like many monetary authorities, New Zealand’s is also charged with supporting the labor market. You would be forgiven lately for thinking only one matters, just as supporting growth was all the rage during peak Covid. In this, New Zealand is with the pack — not an outlier. Investors sniff a less assertive stance, and speculate that inflation has peaked, Bank of America Corp’s latest monthly fund manager survey showed.

Don’t look for huge confirmation from central banks soon. They haven’t smothered growth — yet.

