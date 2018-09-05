A woman stands in front of an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Asian stocks sank Wednesday after Wall Street declined on losses for tech and health care companies. (Vincent Yu/Associated Press)

LONDON — As financial uncertainty hits emerging economies, here’s a look at how far some of their currencies have fallen this year against the dollar.

___

Venezuelan bolivar - almost 100 percent

Argentine peso - 52.3 percent

Turkish lira - 43 percent

South African rand - 20 percent

Brazilian real - 20 percent

Russian ruble - 15 percent

Iranian rial - 15 percent

Indian rupee - 11 percent

Chilean peso - 11 percent

Indonesian rupiah - 10 percent

Chinese yuan - 5 percent

