LONDON — As financial uncertainty hits emerging economies, here’s a look at how far some of their currencies have fallen this year against the dollar.
___
Venezuelan bolivar - almost 100 percent
Argentine peso - 52.3 percent
Turkish lira - 43 percent
South African rand - 20 percent
Brazilian real - 20 percent
Russian ruble - 15 percent
Iranian rial - 15 percent
Indian rupee - 11 percent
Chilean peso - 11 percent
Indonesian rupiah - 10 percent
Chinese yuan - 5 percent
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.