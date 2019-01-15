A protestor dressed as a robot demonstrates opposite the Houses of Parliament as Pro-European demonstrators protest in London, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to win support for her Brexit deal in Parliament. Lawmakers are due to vote on the agreement Tuesday, and all signs suggest they will reject it, adding uncertainty to Brexit less than three months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a critical vote her EU divorce deal — and its prospects are uncertain. A look at how Tuesday’s events are expected to unfold, with approximate timings.

0930 GMT: The Cabinet gathers in Downing Street for its regular Tuesday morning meeting, with the focus on Brexit. It is likely to last for several hours.

1250 GMT: Attorney General Geoffrey Cox opens final day of debate on May’s deal in the House of Commons.

1830 GMT: May closes the debate.

1900 GMT: Voting set to begin, starting with amendments and culminating in the vote on the withdrawal agreement.

May is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons after the result is known.

