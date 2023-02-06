A-Mark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $33.5 million.
A-Mark shares have climbed almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.41, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.
