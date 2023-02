A-Mark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.88 per share.

A-Mark shares have climbed almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.41, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.