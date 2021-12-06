St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who in mid-November was out in front of the central bank’s pivot toward a faster pace of scaling back bond purchases, was ahead of this issue as well. On Nov. 16, in a comment that was largely ignored at the time, he argued that policy makers could allow balance-sheet runoff at the end of tapering. At that point, less than two weeks removed from the Fed’s decision to take until June to wind down asset purchases, it seemed outlandish to talk about trimming its holdings. Now, with curves flattening sharply, it’s a topic worthy of conversation as a way to prop up longer-term yields. He mentioned this idea again on Friday after the November jobs report, when the 30-year Treasury yield tumbled as much as 10 basis points to a meager 1.66%.