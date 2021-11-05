Suppose BioMerieux offered to pay a 25% top-up on Qiagen’s three-month average share price. That would cost 13 billion euros (excluding $983 million of assumed net debt.) Both firms currently have low borrowings but BioMerieux could pay only a minority of the price in cash without recourse to a fundraising. Institut Merieux would be diluted, although it could plausibly retain an influential stake over 30%. All in all, a transaction might surrender too much control on one side and provide too little cash on the other.