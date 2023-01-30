Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The House of Lords has survived several near-death experiences in its long history. In 1649, the Cromwellian regime abolished the Lords, on the grounds that it was “useless and dangerous to the people of England.” It re-emerged in 1660 when the monarchy was restored. In 1911, the Liberal government planned to replace the Lords with a chamber “constituted on a popular instead of a hereditary basis.” But those reforms fizzled. In 1997, Britain elected a Labour Party that had traditionally been committed to abolishing the Lords but Tony Blair — with his huge majority in the House of Commons — decided on reform rather than immolation.

Today the Lords is closer to death than ever. It is ridiculously bloated: A chamber that was originally designed for 50 people now contains more than 700. It’s repeatedly been rocked by “peer for hire” or “peers on the cab rank” scandals; and it is stuffed with problematic members. Michele Mone, a lingerie entrepreneur who claims to have invented “the frontless bra, the backless bra, the frontless, backless bra,” is embroiled in a scandal over government PPE contracts worth £27 million ($33.4 milliion). Evgeny Lebedev, the billionaire son of a KGB operative who is popular in Conservative circles for owning newspapers and throwing parties, has only graced the Lords with his presence on a handful of occasions since his appointment in December, 2020 as Baron of Hampton and Siberia.

The justification of the Lords is that it can act as an effective foil to the Commons because it can draw on a wealth of experience and wisdom. Its members consist of a mixture of seasoned states-people, on the one hand, and distinguished figures from public life on the other — retired civil servants, senior academics, top lawyers and spiritual leaders. It is not exactly apolitical — parties can appoint their various eminences — but it works at a more considered pace and has a large number of crossbenchers. It’s a cooling chamber where hot passions can be blown on by time, experience and, above all that rarest of commodities in these polarized times, judgment.

Advertisement

This ideal has been thoroughly corrupted. The political parties habitually use the Lords as a patronage engine in order to reward their creatures — principally donors who give them money but also sympathetic press lords, party functionaries, ideological warriors and even relatives (Boris Johnson gave his younger brother Jo a peerage). This is 18th-century Old Corruption surviving, or rather reviving, in the heart of the mother of Parliaments. Political patronage is coarsening the day-to-day operations of the Lords as well as discrediting it in the eyes of the public. Political appointees vote along party-political lines rather than offering objective scrutiny. In some ways, the Lords is not so much a check on the House of Commons but a pale reflection of it. They also tend to rely on the £332 daily allowance payable on attendance to make ends meet, turning up ritually in order to fill their pockets rather than serve any useful purpose.

The Labour Party has decided to call time on the 700-year old institution. A constitutional commission written by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and endorsed by the current leader, Keir Starmer, calls for the “indefensible” Lords to be replaced by an Assembly of the Nations and Regions,” elected by proportional representation designed to deal with the over-centralization of the country. This is in danger of becoming a done deal. It is hard to see Labour failing to win the next election (which has to take place before the end of 2024) given the advanced decomposition of the Conservatives, and even harder to see anybody leaping to the defense of the House of Lords as currently constituted.

Yet there are plenty of problems with Brown’s assembly reforms.

Advertisement

The beauty of the unelected Lords is that is has no choice but to bow to the Commons: It can revise legislation but it cannot overrule. A second elected chamber might well feel emboldened to challenge the Commons particularly on regional matters. We have seen the constitutional damage that can be done by introducing an alternative expression of the popular will into British politics — that would be the 2016 Brexit referendum. Do we really want to risk gridlock and dithering with a second representative chamber?

The current bloated House of Lords actually contains an admirable and efficient legislative chamber, obscured by the freeloaders and show-boats. Numerous peers are hard at work at rewriting bills. Debates can be polite, erudite and constructive, a welcome break from the shouting matches in the lower chamber. The Lords routinely improves legislation and produces informative reports.

So, how can we preserve the good House of Lords while getting rid of the bad one?

Advertisement

The answer may be hidden in the arcane workings of the Lords itself. In 1999, Blair struck a very British deal with the hereditary peers to preserve a hereditary element in the House while getting rid of the automatic right of people who inherited certain titles to sit in the upper chamber. The government obliged people who inherited titles to compete among themselves to fill 92 slots in the chamber. This created a delightful situation whereby aristocrats lobby each other for votes to get the right to sit on the red benches — the world’s most exclusive constituency, and also, by all accounts of the machinations surrounding voting, its most cunning one.

Why not apply the same principle to appointed or life peers? Make 350 places available — that is 250 more than the US Senate which represents 330 million people. Oblige people who are given lordships for various reasons to compete with each other on a regular basis — say with every general election — for one of those places. Allow the losers to use their titles but not to sit in the Lords, use its facilities or claim any money. This would simultaneously solve the problem of bloat and address the question of quality. A few rogues might slither onto the red benches, but, in general, the competitive principle would weed out the freeloaders and junketeers. Hereditary peers might be included in the elections so that their future would depend on their ability to persuade other Lords that they could make a positive contribution.

House of Lords reform might not strike many people as being at the top of the political agenda at the moment. The NHS is on the verge of collapse and the government is limping from crisis to crisis. Why waste political capital on the men and women in ermine?

Advertisement

There are two good reasons. The first is that constitutional arrangements matter a lot. Look at the damage done to Britain by the Brexit referendum or by the fashion for giving votes to grass-roots party members (they gave us Prime Minister Liz Truss). Sleepwalking into a Brownian regime of another elected chamber might be a recipe for a nightmare.

The second is that the most basic job of the Conservative Party is to conserve what is best of the past while adapting to new circumstances. Over the past 12 years, however, it has contributed mightily to the dismal state of the Lords — talking vaguely about cutting the numbers but in practice adding to them in order to reward flunkies or address the chambers “Europhile” bias by giving peerages to Brexiteers.

The beauty of the scheme outlined above is that it could achieve results with very little expenditure of parliamentary time. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak clearly wants to go down in history as the man who saved the British economy after the disaster of the Johnson-Truss years. One other nice thing to add to his record could well be resuscitating an institution that has been at the heart of the British constitution since the 13th century.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Who Are the Nepo Babies Among Us?: Adrian Wooldridge

• Open Your Mind to the Benefits of Nepotism: Allison Schrager

• How to Run a Family Office Like an Agnelli: Rachel Sanderson

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Adrian Wooldridge is the global business columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former writer at the Economist, he is author, most recently, of “The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article