Hedge funds who’d bet the wrong way lost billions when the extent of Porsche’s secret financial interest in VW was revealed. The result was a huge short-squeeze that briefly made VW the world’s most valuable company. Legal claims against the Porsche holding arising from these events are still making their way through the courts, though so far without much success. The takeover attempt almost bankrupted it, and VW ended up acquiring the Porsche sportscar operations instead.In theory, a listing may help address several lingering valuation oddities. First: VW is worth less than the some of its parts. Second, the plan may help erase some of the family holding company discount (on paper Porsche SE’s economic interest in VW is worth far more than its own market capitalization). Finally, there’s the yawning gap between the value of VW’s ordinary (voting shares) and the (non-voting, more liquid) preference shares.