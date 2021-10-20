Given that we already have a fully approved vaccine in the U.S. from Pfizer-BioNTech, and Valneva’s vaccine was only compared with Astra’s vaccine, which is not yet approved in the U.S., regulatory filing there based on the current data is out of the question for now. Filing in U.K. and Europe and wherever else the AstraZeneca vaccine is approved is possible, however, so long as the company solves its “final assay” required by all regulators. Every batch of any drug needs to be tested to make sure it’s what the manufacturer says it is -- this is much tougher for vaccines where you are putting a whole load of dead virus in and don’t really know what part of the virus is doing the key job, and whether the same amount is in each batch.