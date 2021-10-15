It would affect multinationals that make more than 20 billion euros a year in revenue and have a profit margin above 10%, exempting companies in financial services and extractive industries such as mining. They won’t necessarily pay more tax; rather, the taxes they pay would be divided among more places. This change will target about 100 of the world’s largest and most successful multinationals, including companies such as Amazon, Facebook and Google that can sell their digital products into countries without establishing the physical presence that creates the basis for corporate income tax. Under the new system, countries where those companies have consumers or users would get the right to tax 25% of profits exceeding a 10% margin -- and companies would be compensated for the tax they’re paying in additional locations by the countries where they’re currently paying it. Critically, countries also agreed to immediately halt all new digital tax measures. The freeze will last until the end of 2023, or whenever a convention implementing the reallocation goes into effect. Countries will also have to give up existing digital taxes.