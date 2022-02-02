Multinationals that make more than 20 billion euros a year in revenue and have profitability above 10% would pay a portion of their taxes differently. A share of the company’s profits -- 25% of profits above that 10% margin -- would be reallocated among the “market” countries where the company has consumers or users. This money paid to market countries will lower what is owed to the countries where the company books most of its profits and pays most of its taxes under the current system. (Companies in regulated financial services and extractive industries such as mining would be exempt from the changes.) The European Network for Economic and Fiscal Policy Research forecast in July 2021 that 78 multinational companies, most of them American, were likely to be affected and that Apple; Microsoft; Google’s parent, Alphabet; Intel; and Facebook (now Meta Platforms Inc.) would be responsible for $28 billion of a total $87 billion in tax payments that would be divided differently.