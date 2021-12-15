This should shift our thinking about the interplay between the home-buying and rental markets in the first half of 2022 and what it might mean for inflation. The run-up in the housing market in the early part of 2021 made renting look more attractive than buying. Now, as annual leases come due at much higher rents, there’s going to be renewed upward pressure on housing until rents fall back in line. To the extent this latest shift toward buying leads to higher rental vacancy rates and slower rent growth, it’s good news for inflation — though that probably won’t be seen until the middle of next year after all of the underpriced rental leases get renegotiated.