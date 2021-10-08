“If somebody has devised a plan to give the prize to a regime-loyal person from Russia so that, God forbid, the prize doesn’t go to Navalny or some other political prisoner or political emigre, that’s a devilishly sophisticated blow to our country, its present and future,” economist Konstantin Sonin wrote on Facebook. “If someone has organized this as a ‘compromise’ — let’s show some love to these Russians but let’s not bait the bear, that’s even stupider than the other option.”Sonin is right about the kind of message Muratov’s prize sends to Russian journalists and activists who have rejected compromises and refused to make friends with regime figures looking for “liberals” to co-opt. But I’m not sure the effect is intentional. Rather, I fear the judges can’t quite see the distinction between Muratov and Navalny, Muratov and Badanin, Muratov and Politkovskaya. They don’t know or care who drinks with whom in Moscow, which parties people attend, which charities they favor; their impulse is to support the free press in Russia, and they don’t see what might be wrong with honoring what could be plausibly described as its last remnants; it’s not even a consideration that the plausibility is enhanced by the demise of truly independent outlets.