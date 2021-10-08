It’s significant, in that sense, that the committee chose two different journalists working in different parts of the world, under different political regimes. The Philippines is still a democracy, though one left bruised by Duterte’s years in power. Russia is far harder to define that way. But free speech, assaulted by demagogues and misinformation, is under fire everywhere, and by extension so, too, is democracy and peace. We need only think back to Donald Trump’s years in the White House to remember a time when even in the United States, where press freedoms are guaranteed by the constitution, the president referred to critical media as “enemies of the people.”