Since tax isn’t automatically withheld by employers for contractors, those workers are usually advised to make estimated tax payments each quarter rather than face a big bill when they file their returns. With cryptocurrencies, it can be difficult to estimate what’s owed, so self-employed workers should consider paying 100% (or 110%, if they earn more than $150,000) of what they paid the prior year. Doing so will help to avoid any underpayment penalties when they square up at the end of the tax year.