Lawmakers have been induced to look away, but Biden could use this cause to rally voters regardless of party to his side. At a minimum, he should campaign for the current proposal, but it would be better to go further. Broaden the list of drugs whose prices can be negotiated — aiming in due course to make drugs not on the list the exception rather than the rule. Adopt value for money as an explicit factor guiding those negotiations. Counter the effect on innovation by using some of the savings to boost research, especially in the institutes and labs that seed the real breakthroughs. Make the case and dare the industry’s pals in Congress to disagree.