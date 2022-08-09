Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s open season on UK financial regulation. The latest target is a real sacred cow — the 30-year-old UK Corporate Governance Code that dictates boardroom best practice. The tome is subject to yet another review, prompting a pair of law professors to suggest abolishing it completely. This is a highly provocative call. But it might not be radical enough.

The first version of the code landed in 1992 after Adrian Cadbury, of the Cadbury business family, was commissioned to draw lessons from a raft of British business blow-ups. He focused on strengthening oversight of company audits and boosting the role of outside directors. The original guidelines have since mushroomed in response to subsequent government reviews, adding directives on pay and the broader role of non-executives.

This mission creep shouldn’t be a problem. The code isn’t law and is meant to operate on a “comply or explain” basis. It comprises “provisions” rather than rules. If companies can’t comply with the precepts, they can just say why. However, those with a so-called premium listing, a requirement for inclusion in the FTSE UK indexes, must describe how they have “applied” the code in their annual reports.

Although there are no specific sanctions for offenders, shareholders can punish boards by voting down company resolutions, notably on directors’ pay or re-election, at the annual meeting.

But a strange situation has arisen. Despite the code’s optionality, there is strong market pressure to comply rather than explain. A 2019 study by auditor Grant Thornton UK LLP found that nearly three-quarters of FTSE 350 firms followed all of the directives.

In practice, then, the UK appears to have ended up with a one-size-fits-all governance regime that lacks the intended flexibility. The Financial Reporting Council that oversees the code has slimmed and simplified it in recent years. Yet there are still some 41 provisions.

The expectation that these boxes need ticking can be constraining for smaller, more entrepreneurial firms that may want to preserve unconventional leadership arrangements, in particular around founder influence. This could be one of several factors deterring firms from listing in London. There’s been a proliferation of mid-sized UK firms accepting bids from private equity in recent years.

The UK’s gold-plated governance hasn’t led to better performance of listed companies, argue Brian Cheffins and Bobby Reddy of the University of Cambridge. As the FRC consults on adding guidance on ESG reporting, the academics propose scrapping the code outright. They suggest that firms could simply make disclosures about a handful of key aspects of their governance, such as directors’ possible conflicts of interest.

While the plan is in many ways appealing, the snag is that some companies ought to be subject to tough governance without qualification. Banks, insurers and businesses involved in public-service contracts come to mind, given their failure would have a broader impact.

The imposition of strictures on these businesses could, of course, come from another source — say, the Bank of England in the case of financial firms. But it needs to come from somewhere. A simplified code, with much more explicit wiggle-room for companies that pose less risk, would be an alternative remedy.

Either way, the challenges here look like a symptom of a more fundamental issue — the legal ambiguity around what boards are responsible for, and who holds them accountable for what.

The 2006 Companies Act obliges directors to “promote the success” of the firm for the benefit of shareholders, while also paying attention to other stakeholders such as employees. It’s hard to see, though, how the investors who hire and fire boards can always be trusted to use that power to protect stakeholders with potentially opposing interests to their own. UK corporate law is as worthy of review as the code.

Britain needs a governance regime that’s tough where necessary without stigmatizing companies that have sound reasons for custom boardroom arrangements. It must also decide precisely how directors’ duties beyond serving shareholders are imposed and policed. Binning the current governance code won’t, on its own, do the trick.

