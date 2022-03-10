Domestically, however, it’s a different picture. South Koreans are deeply divided and very grumpy. In the tightest presidential election in decades, the opposition’s Yoon Suk-yeol, a conservative prosecutor who never before sought elective office, eked out a narrow win Wednesday.

Consider the backdrop. Anxiety about inequality is swelling. The cost of housing is climbing — especially in the capital, Seoul, where the average price of an apartment is now more than $1 million — and inflation is creeping higher. Interest rates are rising and the central bank has signaled more to come. Wage growth, meanwhile, has been anemic. The economy is also grappling with a demographic cliff that makes neighboring Japan’s pale in comparison. South Korea’s population, now around 52 million, is in retreat and will dip to 38 million by 2070, according to government projections. The fertility rate, already the lowest in the world, will slide further in the next few years.

Many of Yoon’s policies appear to be drawn from a standard right-wing template: ending the capital gains tax and lowering corporate taxes, steps that he says will make it easier for companies to hire people and lift wages. He’s likely to reduce the budget deficit after a series of stimulus packages by outgoing president Moon Jae-in buttressed the economy during 2020’s global recession. In an apparent bid to court socially conservative males, Yoon also pledged to scrap a government agency aimed at reducing gender inequality; Korea has one of the largest pay gaps in the developed world. Yoon may have benefited from skepticism about his rival’s plan for a universal basic income. The biggest group of swing voters, people in their 20s and 30s, took a dim view of the issue, according to a January poll. A fresh wave of Covid infections sweeping through Korea probably also drained support for the ruling party’s ticket.Goals are one thing, enacting them another. Yoon will have to contend with a hostile legislature dominated by a progressive bloc aligned with Moon, who couldn’t run again. (The constitution limits presidents to single five-year terms.) Gridlock looms. And don’t count on a turnaround in demographic pressures. Tiny families are in part a result of a policy that was too successful. In the decades of military-backed rule that followed the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul went on a family planning kick to reduce poverty and boost household income.

On my flight to Seoul for a reporting trip in 2019, I watched “Parasite,” a dark comedy about a working class Korean family scheming to pry away a little wealth from an employer. (It subsequently became the first foreign language film to win best picture at the Academy Awards.) The movie touched a nerve because, far from the gleaming towers of downtown Seoul, too many citizens see life as an increasing struggle, impressive gross domestic product notwithstanding. Business is dominated by family run-conglomerates like Samsung and Hyundai, known as chaebol.There’s a lot more to how people feel about the economy than a G, a D and a P. Yoon has his work cut out to turn this around. Watch your Samsung phone or LG flat screen TV for more division in 2027.More From This Writer and Others at Bloomberg Opinion:

