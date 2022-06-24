Placeholder while article actions load

The Supreme Court’s decision overturning New York State’s restrictions on carrying guns in public is a serious mistake. It will jeopardize public safety, make Americans more vulnerable to the scourge of gun violence, and cause needless death and suffering. Elected officials should take immediate action to protect citizens from the consequences of the court’s recklessness.

By a 6-3 majority, the court struck down a century-old New York state law requiring that people show “proper cause” of a need for personal protection in order to carry a concealed handgun. Siding with the plaintiffs in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, Justice Clarence Thomas said the law violates the Constitution by preventing law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense. Thomas wrote that while the Constitution allows guns to be banned from certain sensitive places, such as courthouses, schools and government buildings, “expanding the category of ‘sensitive places’ simply to all places of public congregation … defines the category of ‘sensitive places’ far too broadly.” In essence, Thomas declared that New York’s current system is tantamount to a ban on concealed carry, and thus unconstitutional.

As a result of the ruling, New York, California and several other states with similar laws will be seriously hampered from preventing citizens from carrying guns in public. Taken to its extreme, this decision has the potential to flood major cities with guns and increase both the frequency and lethality of mass shootings. Riders of the New York City subway, for example, might not only have to face the possibility of one crazy shooter, but find themselves caught in a crossfire of multiple armed individuals. At a minimum, the court’s decision will create added confusion for law-enforcement officials and the public.

Advertisement

Even so, the court didn’t toss out gun-safety regulations altogether. In a concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts cited previous decisions in which the court said the Second Amendment is not “unlimited” and pointed out that states are still able to set rules on who can legally receive gun licenses.

The burden is now on Congress, as well as state and local officials, to put those standards to the test. The concealed-carry ruling comes just as a bipartisan group of U.S. senators has produced historic legislation — the first in nearly three decades — designed to address escalating mass shootings. The bill falls short of the reforms necessary to comprehensively make Americans safe, but nevertheless represents a badly-needed step in the direction of gun sanity — principally by strengthening authorities’ ability to keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous individuals. In the wake of the court’s decision, it’s all the more urgent that Congress pass the bill without delay.

With a single ill-considered decision, the Supreme Court has heartened the gun industry and made public spaces less safe. The work of undoing the damage should begin now.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion

•

Supreme Court Just Made New York’s Streets Meaner: Noah Feldman

•

An Executive Order That Might Actually Stop Gun Violence: Timothy L. O’Brien

•

How to Start Solving America’s Gun-Culture Problem: Sarah Green Carmichael and Francis Wilkinson

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article