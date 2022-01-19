That’s more than just talking their own book. Buyers can afford to be picky. After a deluge of recent listings, it’s far from clear that biotechs can now raise capital in public or private markets so easily. Those that need cash face a reckoning. Buddying up with big pharma may be the only way to fund their ongoing R&D. Elsewhere, acquisitive bosses may find decent opportunities among unlisted biotechs that may now struggle to do an initial public offering or blank-check merger. After all, without a quoted share, they are less likely to be hostage to an unrealistic anchor price.