M&S has also been helped by factors outside of its control: Brits are flush with lockdown savings, and many are still not going abroad for their holidays or venturing out to restaurants. These trends are good for M&S’s food business, which is still well suited to preparing a fancy meal at home. Once you consider the fact that rivals, such as U.K. department store Debenhams and fashion chain Topshop, have disappeared from high streets, it would be more surprising if M&S were not firing on all cylinders.