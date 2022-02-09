At least floor action was relatively quick. But that, too, is misleading. Republicans continue to filibuster pretty much every judicial and executive-branch nomination. Democrats can overcome individual filibusters with a simple majority vote, but by forcing the Senate to spend maximum time with every nomination, Republicans are forcing them to choose which selections to prioritize, meaning that the relatively low-priority picks — for positions still important enough to merit Senate confirmation — are languishing. Gutmann was one of four nominees confirmed on Tuesday, but that’s out of almost 200 awaiting action for one of the top 800 confirmable positions tracked by the Partnership for Public Service. Of those, about 70 have been approved by the relevant committees and are only awaiting a final vote. They’re being filibustered, in different form but with the exact same effect as if Republican senators were giving long speeches, Jimmy Stewart style. So choosing the Gutmann nomination for a vote on Tuesday meant delaying another pick.