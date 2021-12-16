Singapore received early praise for its handling of the pandemic, but has since suffered from U-turns and a merry-go-round of partial reopenings and closures. For now, travel abroad is easier — though not quite easy — for vaccinated folks. People may return to offices, with some limits, in January and can now dine out in groups of five. To maintain this progress, officials are increasingly differentiating between the fully vaccinated and those who haven’t gotten shots. (More than 95% of the eligible population has received both doses.) Authorities say that the looser stance adopted by other advanced economies, such as the U.S. and Western Europe, isn’t appropriate for the tiny, densely populated island. Less restrictive practices are bound to incur a higher-than-acceptable death toll and overcrowd Singapore’s hospitals, the argument goes. (Colorado deaths from Covid passed 10,000 this week; Singapore’s toll was 807 as of Wednesday.)