In Colorado, my youngster’s reaction was greeted with a combination of amusement and amazement. It was only day two of a multi-week visit to see my wife’s family for the first time since 2019. My son wasn’t the only one wrestling with culture shock: I had already been surprised by the absence of check-in requirements with a government-mandated app and demands to see proof of vaccination when entering a cafe.
Singapore received early praise for its handling of the pandemic, but has since suffered from U-turns and a merry-go-round of partial reopenings and closures. For now, travel abroad is easier — though not quite easy — for vaccinated folks. People may return to offices, with some limits, in January and can now dine out in groups of five. To maintain this progress, officials are increasingly differentiating between the fully vaccinated and those who haven’t gotten shots. (More than 95% of the eligible population has received both doses.) Authorities say that the looser stance adopted by other advanced economies, such as the U.S. and Western Europe, isn’t appropriate for the tiny, densely populated island. Less restrictive practices are bound to incur a higher-than-acceptable death toll and overcrowd Singapore’s hospitals, the argument goes. (Colorado deaths from Covid passed 10,000 this week; Singapore’s toll was 807 as of Wednesday.)
But the cautious approach brings its own costs. Singapore is beset by labor shortages, evidenced by everything from boarded-up escalators awaiting maintenance to help-wanted signs dotting hawker centers in the suburbs. At Changi Airport — consistently rated among the world’s finest — only about half the shops were open last week, judging by my observation. A cushion in the airline lounge was emblazoned with a drawing of a seat circled by the red international “no” symbol. “Thank you for observing SAFE DISTANCING,’’ it read. Every other seat in the main terminal is kept empty. A robot cleaner cruised around departure gates crooning, “She’ll Be Comin’ Round the Mountain.” At San Francisco International Airport, by contrast, masks are needed, but distancing is honored only on the margins. Sit where you want. Food and beverage establishments were humming, as was the lounge.
I wasn’t prepared for the relative normalcy of U.S. social and business activity. I say this not as a wide-eyed occasional visitor, but as an Australian with U.S. citizenship. Denver is far from the Wild West I was expecting: The neighborhood Starbucks has a sign at the door noting local rules requiring masks. For those without, free masks are provided at the counter. A chalk board encourages people to wash hands properly. In one restaurant about an hour’s drive west of Denver, signs make clear masks are required for all people three years and older. Still, a couple sat uncovered in a restaurant without so much as a glass of water between them, chatting away for about 15 minutes. (In Singapore, masks can only come off once food or beverages arrive at the table.) No safe-distancing ambassadors patrolled the streets, ready to remind errant residents of the rules.
My biggest culture shock challenge came in the form of a dinner party. There were handshakes, hugs, kisses. I did a doubletake. My heart pounding, I found the kitchen to pour myself a generous margarita. There was a large pot of delightful-smelling chili on the hotplate and a spread of salads, salsa and chips. A smorgasbord with communal dips! This was no gaggle of Covid deniers, and everyone was vaccinated. Still, the simplicity of the evening, with its glimpses of old times, overtook me. I felt like a lab mouse that had been let loose in the wild. Would I make it? Gradually, my anxiety abated. So far, I feel fine.
I am starting to practice early morning walks without my mask on. I do keep it in my pocket. Like a wallet or keys, I don’t want it far from my hands. The pandemic is far from over, and future waves and variants may yet prove Singapore right. Living there has pluses: great infrastructure, good schools, fine healthcare and low crime. For now, though, the risks of the country being too cautious are real enough. Having been bombarded almost daily in Singapore by slogans about “living with Covid,” what I experienced in the U.S. feels a lot closer to genuine coexistence.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for global economics, and has led teams in Asia, Europe and North America.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.