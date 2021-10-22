It is unclear who might have been offended. The club said in a statement that the new owners were not put out. And why should they be? Far from mocking the Saudis, the supporters appeared to be celebrating them as saviors. Most Geordies, as Newcastle natives are called, are delighted at the takeover. They’re counting on the deep Saudi pockets to propel their club, long confined to the lower reaches of the English Premier League, into the global soccer elite — just as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been elevated by Emirati and Qatari owners, respectively. The Saudi Public Investment Fund has assets worth over $400 billion, and aims to top $1.1 trillion by 2025.