Think about the message that such a shift would send to markets. First, it would undermine the central bank’s stance that tapering and rate increases are entirely separate — the clear implication of speeding up would be that the Fed needs to quickly get to a place where it could raise interest rates to address price pressures. Second, it would be an implicit acknowledgment from Powell and his colleagues that they were wrong about inflation being transitory, raising doubts about their ability to contain it. That, in turn, could push expectations for the coming years even higher.