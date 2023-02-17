Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There were (at least) two kerfuffles from Muskworld this week, both involving Tesla’s self-driving technology. One was the headline-grabbing recall of some 362,758 cars due to charges that its Autopilot feature was unsafe. The other gathered less attention, and deserves a closer look: Union activists responded to layoffs at a Tesla Autopilot plant in Buffalo, New York, by filing a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. They argue that the terminations were retaliation for union organizing activity — a violation of federal law.

The controversy has much to teach us about the challenges unions face in organizing workers in the tech sector. Activists have had their greatest success organizing the low-skilled end of a high-skilled industry. That’s not a sustainable model.

The labor of the Autopilot workers is crucial to the success of Tesla’s self-driving cars, because they teach the software to recognize objects it can’t identify. The work is vital to both safety and smooth operation, but does not require specialized skills. According to a recent Tesla advertisement for the “data annotation specialist” — the company’s name for the job in question — the applicant needs only a high school diploma (or the equivalent), together with “a working knowledge of rules of the road.” As for technological expertise? The prospective employee should know how to use Microsoft Office. Apart from that, it’s enough that the applicant be “curious” about tech.

Advertisement

Organizing such workers is where most tech unionization drives start — and end. Even successful unionization campaigns in the industry tend to fall far from the coding and engineering end of things. For example, unions have managed to organize retail workers in a few Apple stores. But how many tech companies have their own brick-and-mortar locations? Microsoft exited the space a year ago. And part of the benefit consumers get from visiting Apple stores is the ability to play around with what the wordsmith Edwin Newman would have called “the latest in thing.” But as Apple’s hardware matures, shoppers may have less reason to stop by. Retail jobs in tech companies might prove transitory.

As might other low-skilled tech jobs that unions have been targeting. Consider again Tesla’s data annotation specialists, the group that Workers United wants to organize. Most of the specialists’ daily task seems to involve sitting in front of a screen, watching the stream from Tesla cameras and identifying objects that the software can’t. Union activists contend that the tedium of the task and the pressure to produce create significant stress among workers. The claim is easy to believe.

But if the job is basically to help train the software, how much longer will such jobs be around? Over time, more refined versions of Autopilot will require diminishing amounts of human assistance. As automated cars learn to “see” more clearly, those jobs will disappear. And so will any union.

Advertisement

That’s why, for unions, the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is organizing the high-skilled part of the tech workforce. But will that ever happen? Just a year ago, industry sites trumpeted the growing power of tech worker unions. More recently, however, the stories have lamented the ways in which industry-wide layoffs are likely to make organizing harder.

And many higher-skilled tech workers seem skeptical of organizing. Among software developers, for instance, the potential upsides of unionization continue to be sharply debated. True, union organizers have had their successes, most notably among video game developers. But there’s resistance from many developers and engineers who argue that the costs of unionizing tech outweigh the benefits. They might be right: Where workers are closely divided on the issue, research suggests forming a union can reduce wages and shorten a company’s lifespan. In any case, the pot of gold likely remains a long way off — if, indeed, it will ever be found.

As for Workers United and the claim of retaliatory discharge, while there’s no way to predict how the case will be decided, the hurdles are high. In particular, the evidence must show not only that Tesla knew about the union activity among Autopilot employees in Buffalo, but that the union activity was the reason for the layoffs. Yet just last year, the company terminated several hundred employees in California who did the same work. Nobody in Buffalo should have been surprised when more layoffs were announced.

Advertisement

On the other hand, in 2021 the NLRB voted 3-1 to uphold an administrative law judge’s ruling that Tesla had illegally discharged an employee at its plant in Fremont, California, for engaging in unionizing activity. Moreover, Musk himself has developed a reputation (maybe deserved, maybe not) as anti-union. On top of that, the NLRB doesn’t much like his tweets. So perhaps Workers United might prevail after all.

But whether the Autopilot workers end up unionized, the effort to organize the tech industry faces a larger difficulty. Unions that cover only the sector’s low-skilled workers are likely to prove as short-lived as those jobs.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Economic Development Is a Fairy Tale for Poor Nations: Eduardo Porter

• CEOs Aren’t Dealing With the Toxic Fallout of Layoffs: Sarah Green Carmichael

Advertisement

• Toyota’s New EV Plan Is a Big Reality Check: Anjani Trivedi

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of “Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article