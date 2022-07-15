Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Politics is about momentum; I’m afraid I didn’t have it this time,” conceded Jeremy Hunt, after his first-round defeat in the Tory leadership race. Momentum, however, is very much with a woman whom only 11% of Brits could identify in a photo. But she now has a shot at becoming the next prime minister.

Penny Mordaunt, the trade minister, came in second to Rishi Sunak in Tuesday night’s secret ballot among Conservative lawmakers and did so again on Wednesday, picking up more votes than any other leadership candidate as the business end of the race gets underway. While that has boosted her chances of becoming the next Conservative leader — and UK prime minister — it has also put a giant target on her back.

David Frost, the former Brexit negotiator and her former boss, unloaded Thursday morning. In an interview with broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer, the Tory peer questioned her competence and work ethic. He said he wouldn’t serve in a Mordaunt cabinet. Politics is a blood sport.

The surge of support, and campaign to tear her down, followed a surprise YouGov poll Monday showing her leagues ahead of her rivals and handily beating both Sunak (the parliamentary frontrunner) and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a runoff with the party membership, the selectorate that will ultimately decide the next leader. That kind of poll can change the course of the race since MPs are swayed by who they think is or isn’t acceptable to the membership, notes Tim Bale, politics professor at Queen Mary University of London and an expert on political party membership.

Most people still know relatively little about Mordaunt, so she doesn’t carry a lot of baggage. Of course, as the race nears it climax, Mordaunt will face the relentless spotlight of media attention. That crucial momentum could stall.

Frost isn’t the only person to question whether Mordaunt is up for the leadership job, but the vetting will have to be quick as this is a fast-moving race. It seems unfair to suggest she’s lacking in ideas, having written a well-reviewed book while serving as a junior cabinet office minister (with a forward by Bill Gates). In it, she mooted reforms such as an elected House of Lords and splitting up the Treasury. Her campaign is also pledging to reduce VAT on fuel by 50%, raise income-tax thresholds by the rate of inflation and reduce the size of the cabinet (not likely to be a popular move among MPs whose votes she’s seeking).

Individual reforms don’t necessarily add up to a governing vision though, and it’s her approach to British conservatism – certainly very different from the US variety, though she actually worked in George W. Bush’s presidential campaigns – that will be probed in the coming days, and possibly weeks, if she survives to the final two ballots. Unlike Sunak and Truss, she’s also untested on a major political stage, having served less than three months as Britain’s first woman defense secretary (before Johnson fired her for backing Jeremy Hunt in the 2019 leadership race).

But there is much about Mordaunt’s background and personality to appeal to both Tory members and voters more broadly – and pose a headache for opposition leader Keir Starmer in the Red Wall seats — the traditional Labour districts that Johnson won and that he’s trying to take back. She was the first member of her family to go to university. Like many notable politicians, she suffered tragedy as a young person, losing her mother to breast cancer at the age of 15. She cared for a younger brother (while her father too battled cancer) and worked as a magician’s assistant to help fund her studies. In writing her book, she discovered that she has dyslexia.

Conservative members value military service and Mordaunt, the daughter of a paratrooper and a serving reservist in the Royal Navy, ticks a lot of boxes. If Truss models herself on Margaret Thatcher, almost to the point of self-parody, Mordaunt’s vibe is a more modern coalition builder.

Like Johnson, Mordaunt is not slave to convention. She famously delivered a parliamentary speech on poultry welfare interspersed with the shorthand word for cockerel on a dare with naval colleagues. She donned a swimsuit on the reality TV show “Splash!” Not everyone found these exploits the hallmarks of a future leader, but it didn’t seem to do her much harm. Her more liberal views on trans rights don’t sit well with social conservatives or the conservative media, but that is far from the issue foremost on voters’ mind, much less one on which the next election will be won or lost. Indeed, there is much about her that is both relatable and admirable; whether she has the gravitas and stamina to be a leader now is harder to answer.

Mordaunt’s popularity with the Tory base says a lot about how fed up party members are with the current lot. While Sunak was the clear frontrunner with MPs for now, his support was well behind where Johnson, or indeed every previous winner in modern times, was at that stage. That may also reflect the steady criticism of him from the media Tory members tend to read.

All of this whittling down (which should be over by mid-next week) is happening pretty fast given how much is at stake. It may be the third such beauty contest the party has held since 2016, but it’s the first Tory leadership race since David Cameron won in 2005 that hasn’t been explicitly about Brexit. It will determine whether the Tories can lose Johnson with his almost unique ability for cross-party appeal (before he self-immolated), but keep the winning coalition he assembled. It will have to do so against the backdrop of a far less rosy economic and geopolitical backdrop and at a time when voters will want to see proof of delivery.

Mordaunt, as she tweeted Thursday, is “on the march,” winner of the momentum stakes for now. She’ll now face some tougher questions about the direction she wants to take the party and a major hill in the form of Truss, who is unlikely to stand aside without a fight.

