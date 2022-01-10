Congress has company, too. The Federal Reserve has had to show the door recently to officials who played too loosely with their investments. The Wall Street Journal has produced a series of startling reports on financial conflicts tied to securities trading within the federal judiciary. And the Supreme Court remains oddly removed from stricter ethical guidelines and transparency, even though all of the justices either trade stocks, cash in on problematic book deals or accept pricey travel packages and expensive gifts. Chief Justice John Roberts, while acknowledging that even the appearance of financial conflicts is detrimental, has said he doesn’t consider it a widespread problem on the court or in the broader judiciary and doesn’t necessitate outside oversight.However oversight continues to take shape in Congress, let’s hope that Ossoff’s bill gets further traction and bipartisan support. He is one of the 10 members of Congress whom Business Insider cited for maintaining a proper blind trust for his investments, and the website rated him a “solid” for his transparency and ethical vigilance. Many others in Congress should follow his example.