Nobody should write off a candidate polling at 10%, but the direction of travel suggests this is a Trump-like playbook missing some pages. Zemmour has hit upon a triptych of issues — immigration, insecurity and identity — that clearly resonates with an increasingly conservative post-Covid France. But voters want solutions, too, and Zemmour’s strident defense of the Vichy regime, the death penalty and enforcing French first names hasn’t gone beyond a far-right niche. With no party backing, Zemmour has an even harder job scaling the barriers to the Elysee Palace set up by France’s system, from two-round voting to gathering 500 endorsements from elected officials.